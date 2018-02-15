Budget undercuts Trump focus on mental health, school safety
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's budget undercuts his call for a focus on mental health and school safety in response to shootings like the one that took 17 lives in Florida Wednesday.
The budget would slash the major source of public funds for mental health treatment, the Medicaid program that serves more than 70 million low-income and disabled people. Medicaid would be turned over to the states, with a limit on future federal financing.
The budget also calls for a 36
However, some smaller mental health programs would get an increase.
The budget was issued Monday, before the horrific mass shooting. Spending plans often change in response to tragedies.
