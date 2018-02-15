Building under construction collapses in India; 3 dead

BANGALORE, India — A five-story building under construction collapsed Thursday in southern India, killing at least three workers and trapping several others, a fire official said.

The official, M.N. Reddi, said at least seven people have been rescued from the building, which collapsed in eastern Bangalore, a hub of India's information technology industry, in Karnataka state.

The Press Trust of India news agency said construction work started six years ago but stopped half way. It was resumed recently.

The cause of the collapse is being investigated. Reddi said rescue work is continuing.