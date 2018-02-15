Bus-truck accident kills at least 7 in Brazil
SAO PAULO — Officials in central-western Brazil say a truck had collided with a bus carrying 43 passengers, and at least seven people have died.
The press office of the Goias state Highway Patrol says 30 people also have been injured in the accident that occurred early Thursday. It says that all those killed were passengers.
Further details were not immediately available and it is unclear if anyone on the truck was injured.
The causes of the accident are being investigated.
