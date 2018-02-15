City sues firefighter foam makers over water contamination

WESTFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts city is suing the makers of firefighting foam blamed for water contamination.

Westfield's Democratic Mayor Brian Sullivan announced the federal lawsuit against the 3M Co., Chemguard Inc. and Tyco Fire Protection Products on Thursday.

The manufacturers produce foam used for years at the Barnes Air National Guard Base and the Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport for firefighter training.

The city argues the manufacturers knew or should've known the foam chemicals are "persistent when released into the environment and harmful."

The lawsuit doesn't specify how much in damages Westfield seeks, but city solicitor Sue Phillips tells the Westfield News it's "looking to be made whole."

St. Paul, Minnesota-based 3M, Marinette, Wisconsin-based Chemguard and Lansdale, Pennsylvania-based Tyco Fire Protection Products haven't commented.