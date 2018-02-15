Coach who shielded students among shooting victims
A football coach who also worked as a security guard is among the dead in a school shooting that claimed 17 lives in Parkland, Florida.
The football program at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tweets that assistant coach Aaron Feis died while selflessly shielding students.
The tweet ends: "He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories."
Authorities say a former student is charged with using an AR-15 to kill 17 people at the school.
