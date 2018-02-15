Cops: NY driver hit highway barrier on purpose; 3 kids hurt
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police say a New York woman intentionally ran her car into a concrete highway barrier— causing head injuries to her three children.
WHEC reports that 30-year-old Christina Clinton was held on bail after appearing before a Rochester judge on Wednesday.
Investigators she said she was driving under the influence of marijuana.
The children's grandmother, who has custody of the children, told police that she and Clinton had argued in the car.
The grandmother said Clinton threatened suicide and drove into the
The children — ages 2, 5 and 7 — were not in car safety seats.
The grandmother told police that the 5-year-old said in the emergency room, "Mommy tried to kill us."
There was no information on a lawyer who could comment on Clinton's behalf.
___
Information from: WHEC-TV, http://www.10nbc.com
