Critics blast EPA for lowering Syngenta pesticide fine

HONOLULU — Critics are blasting the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for dramatically lowering a fine on agribusiness company Syngenta for violations of pesticide regulations.

Under a settlement, Syngenta will pay $150,000 for improperly using pesticide at a seed corn field in Hawaii in 2016 and 2017. It will also spend at least $400,000 teaching small-scale growers about pesticide use.

The EPA initially proposed a fine nearly nine times larger of $4.9 million for just one incident. This amount was proposed in 2016, under the Obama administration.

Earthjustice attorney Paul Achitoff says Syngenta "got off with a ridiculously small fine."

EPA spokesman Dean Higuchi defends it as largest settlement in a case of its kind in the U.S.