Critics blast EPA for lowering Syngenta pesticide fine
A
A
Share via Email
HONOLULU — Critics are blasting the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for dramatically lowering a fine on agribusiness company Syngenta for violations of pesticide regulations.
Under a settlement, Syngenta will pay $150,000 for improperly using pesticide at a seed corn field in Hawaii in 2016 and 2017. It will also spend at least $400,000 teaching small-scale growers about pesticide use.
The EPA initially proposed a fine nearly nine times larger of $4.9 million for just one incident. This amount was proposed in 2016, under the Obama administration.
Earthjustice attorney Paul Achitoff says Syngenta "got off with a ridiculously small fine."
EPA spokesman Dean Higuchi defends it as largest settlement in a case of its kind in the U.S.
He says the fine sends a strong message to potential violators.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Blogger faces off against politically-connected businessman in Vancouver court
-
Nova Scotia woman found not guilty for docking puppy tails due to 'loophole:' SPCA
-
Shaw president says voluntary departure of 3,300 employees is a 'good outcome'
-
Halifax police seeking owner of cash found in Value Village donated item