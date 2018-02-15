Denver moves closer to sparking up at legal marijuana club
A
A
Share via Email
DENVER — A Colorado business is closer to becoming one of the nation's first legal marijuana clubs.
Owners of the Coffee Joint plan to charge an entry fee to the bring-your-own marijuana space, where customers can vape or eat products.
A Denver attorney recommended on Wednesday that the city approve the proposal following a public hearing last Friday. The city of Denver's top licensing regulator has the final say on issuing the permit. It's not clear when that might happen.
Denver voters in 2016 approved a ballot measure allowing pot clubs. The city began taking applications in August, but businesses had to complete an extensive application and adhere to strict limits on location.
The clubs also cannot sell marijuana products.
Denver has received two applications but officials expect more.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Blogger faces off against politically-connected businessman in Vancouver court
-
Nova Scotia woman found not guilty for docking puppy tails due to 'loophole:' SPCA
-
CRA executes Panama Papers search warrants in West Vancouver, Calgary and Toronto
-
Police investigate suspicious Halifax incident where man yelled at boy to get in his car