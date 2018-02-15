Doctor pleads guilty in scheme to sell prescription drugs
ABSECON, N.J. — A New Jersey doctor has pleaded guilty to writing prescriptions for people he had never met in a scheme to sell the drugs on the street.
Atlantic County prosecutors say 50-year-old Alan Faustino and others recruited addicts to help them fill prescriptions for drugs like oxycodone and Xanax. They then resold the pills at a higher price.
Faustino, an Absecon resident, was arrested in 2015. He pleaded guilty last week to distribution of a controlled dangerous substance. Six others have also pleaded guilty to roles in the scheme.
Sentencing is scheduled for April 15. Faustino faces up to 10 years in prison.
