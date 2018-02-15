Egypt says 53 militants killed in massive security operation

CAIRO — Egypt says its security forces have killed 53 militants since the beginning of a massive security operation, mainly in restive northern Sinai Peninsula, the epicenter of a years-long Islamic insurgency.

Armed forces spokesman Tamer al-Rifaai said Thursday that forces also arrested five militants and 680 others including "criminal elements" and people suspected of supporting militants.

The operation, announced Friday, covers north and central Sinai and parts of Egypt's Nile Delta and the Western Desert, along the porous border with Libya. It involves land, sea and air forces.