Energy drives US wholesale prices up 0.4 per cent in January
WASHINGTON — U.S. wholesale prices rose 0.4
The January rise in wholesale prices, which measure the cost of goods before they reach the consumer, followed no increase at all in December and matched a 0.4
Over the past 12 months, wholesale prices have risen 2.7
The recent acceleration in both wages and prices is one of the factors triggering gyrations in financial markets. Investors believe it's become more likely that the Federal Reserve will grow more aggressive with interest rate hikes this year to keep inflation under control. Low interest rates have fueled one of the strongest bull markets on U.S. history.
The government said Thursday that the number of unemployed workers filing for jobless benefits rose by 7,000 last week to 230,000. The small increase reversed a drop of 7,000 the previous week. Application for unemployment benefits, a proxy for layoffs, have been below 300,000 for three years, the longest stretch in more than four decades and a sign of
Wholesale prices data on Thursday showed that energy prices rose by 3.4
Food costs dropped 0.2
