Even in crisis, Venezuela a factory for classical maestros

BOGOTA — Even in the throes of crisis, Venezuela keeps churning out one export prized the world over: classical music maestros.

The latest addition to the country's growing cadre of top-flight musical talent is Rafael Payare, who was named musical director of the San Diego Symphony Orchestra this week.

The 37-year-old Payare has conducted at many of the world's most prestigious concert halls and currently presides over the Ulster Orchestra in Northern Ireland.