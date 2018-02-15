Ex-teacher accused of making bomb, using students for help
NEW YORK — A former New York City high school teacher accused of paying students to dismantle fireworks for gunpowder so he could eventually make a bomb has appeared in court and has been held without bail.
Christian Toro was charged in a federal complaint Thursday with
The complaint says the case grew out of a bomb threat called into a school by students in December. It says Christian Toro then resigned, Tyler Toro returned the ex-teacher's school laptop and a technician found a document about explosives on it.
