Fareway chicken salad public health alert issued in 5 states

DES MOINES, Iowa — Chicken salad sold at Fareway grocery stores in five Midwest states has been pulled from stores and consumers are advised to throw it away after it made people sick in Iowa.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service on Wednesday issued a public health alert about the Fareway Chicken Salad sold in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota.

It was produced between Dec. 15 and Feb. 13 and was sold in plastic deli containers with a Fareway store deli label.

The Iowa Department of Public Health contacted federal officials on Feb. 9 after an illness was reported. A spokeswoman declined to release the number of people sickened.