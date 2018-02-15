Fugitive in brutal 2008 Las Vegas murder captured in Mexico

LAS VEGAS — A fugitive in a 2008 Las Vegas murder who was added to the FBI Top 10 most wanted list in November has been arrested in Mexico.

The FBI announced in Las Vegas Thursday that 41-year-old Jesus Roberto Munguia has been apprehended on an arrest warrant charging him with first-degree murder and kidnapping in the killing of his wife, Sherryl Saceuza, nearly 10 years ago.

FBI Special Agent Aaron Rouse described Munguia as a "dangerous violent fugitive." He says Mexican authorities, including the Mexican Navy, were instrumental in his capture Wednesday night.