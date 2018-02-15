Hearse with Denmark prince leaves for Copenhagen chapel

COPENHAGEN — A casket carrying Denmark's Prince Henrik, the husband of Queen Margrethe, left a palace in the country's north on Thursday for a downtown Copenhagen castle before it will lay in state in a chapel until a funeral next week.

The hearse was followed by the queen, their two sons, Crown Prince Frederik and Prince Joachim, and other family members. Henrik died Tuesday at age 83.

Across the country, Danish flags were at half-staff and gun salutes echoed through the capital at dawn in honour of Henrik, who was French-born.

A white coffin, draped in a Denmark's red-white flag with the royal heraldic at the centre , was taken to the Amalienborg Palace — the royal family's official residence in Copenhagen.

Despite chilly, near freezing temperatures and windy skies, people lined up part of the 35-kilometre - (20-mile-) stretch from the Fredensborg Palace, which Margrethe and Henrik used as one of their residences.

On the weekend the closed casket will go on public display in the chapel of the Christiansborg Palace until a funeral Tuesday to be attended by the family and friends only. The palace houses Denmark's Parliament, the prime minister's office and is also used for royal ceremonies.

Although Henrik and the queen appeared to have a good marriage, he had publicly vented his frustration at not being her social equal. He was titled prince consort — the husband of a reigning queen but not a king — and he wasn't in the line of succession, his oldest son Crown Prince Frederik being the heir.

Henrik caused a scandal last August by announcing that when he died he didn't want to be buried next to Margrethe in the cathedral where the remains of Danish royals have gone for centuries. The queen already had a specially designed sarcophagus waiting for the couple.

The palace has said it would respect Henrik's wish to be cremated, with half his ashes to be spread over Danish seas and the other half buried in the royal family's private garden at the Fredensborg Palace, where he died.