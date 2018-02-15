Heavy rain, high winds leave 3 dead in Rio de Janeiro
SAO PAULO — Heavy rain and high winds in Rio de Janeiro have left three people dead.
Overnight storms flooded roads, downed trees and damaged several homes in the Alemao slum complex.
The mayor's office said Thursday that one area received more rain in an hour than it would normally receive throughout February. It advised people to stay indoors.
City officials said two people died and one was injured when a wall collapsed. Military police said an officer was killed when a tree fell on his car.
Isolated rainstorms are expected in the coming days but winds should die down.
