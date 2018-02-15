How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

NEW YORK — Technology companies climbed Thursday as stocks rose for the fifth day in a row. They have now recovered about half their losses during the market's dramatic plunge earlier this month.

On Thursday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index jumped 32.57 points, or 1.2 per cent , to 2,731.20.

The Dow Jones industrial average advanced 306.88 points, or 1.2 per cent , to 25,200.37.

The Nasdaq composite surged 112.81 points, or 1.6 per cent , to 7,256.43.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gained 15.10 points, or 1 per cent , to 1,537.20.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 111.65 points, or 4.3 per cent .

The Dow is up 1,009.47 points, or 4.2 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 381.94 points, or 5.6 per cent .

The Russell 2000 is up 59.36 points, or 4 per cent .

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 57.59 points, or 2.2 per cent .

The Dow is down 481.15 points, or 1.9 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 353.04 points, or 5.1 per cent .