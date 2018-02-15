Huge sinkhole on Rome street swallows half-dozen cars

ROME — Prosecutors have opened an investigation into a 10-meter (30-foot) -wide sinkhole that swallowed up a half-dozen cars on a residential street in Rome.

No one was injured in Wednesday evening's collapse in the Balduina neighbourhood , but families in nearby buildings were evacuated as a precaution.

The ANSA news agency said prosecutors had placed a property owner and the company handling construction along the road under investigation Thursday.