ICE lawyer due in court on charges he stole immigrants' IDs

SEATTLE — The now-former chief counsel for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Seattle is due in court to face charges that he stole immigrants' identities.

Raphael Sanchez resigned Monday, the same day prosecutors filed charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. He's expected to enter a plea Thursday morning at federal court in Seattle.

Prosecutors say that since 2013, Sanchez stole the identities of seven people in various stages of immigration proceedings to defraud credit card companies.

Sanchez's lawyer, Cassandra Stamm, has declined to comment about the case.