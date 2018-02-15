Indian air force helicopter crashes, killing 2 crewmembers

GAUHATI, India — An Indian air force helicopter crashed in the remote northeast on Thursday, killing both crewmembers on board, police said.

Police officer Mukesh Aggarwal said the crash occurred while the helicopter was flying to Majoli island from Gauhati, the Assam state capital, on a routine flight.

He said the burned wreckage was spotted on a river bank. Rescuers took time to reach the site because it was a 10-kilometre (6- mile) walk from the nearest road through an uninhabited area.

There were no other people on board. The cause of the accident is under investigation.