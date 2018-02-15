Lawmaker faces charges for driving with suspended license
PHILADELPHIA — A state lawmaker from southeastern Pennsylvania is facing charges she was driving with a suspended license in two incidents involving crashes.
Delaware County Rep. Margo Davidson told The Philadelphia Inquirer she's pleading not guilty to charges from a Feb. 2 accident.
Police and court documents say the 55-year-old Democrat received a summary charge when her car hit another vehicle while she was pulling out of a driveway. Davidson disputes a police report that says she's to blame.
This week, police charged Davidson with four more summary
Officials say Davidson was driving a taxpayer-funded car both times.
Davidson says she paid a 2016 traffic ticket in Virginia that led to her license being suspended.
