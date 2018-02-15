Lawyer: 'El Chapo' eager to go to trial
NEW YORK — The lawyer for notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman (wah-KEEN' el CHAH'-poh gooz-MAHN') says his client is eager to go to trial.
The remarks came after a hearing in which a judge set Sept. 5 for jury selection for a trial in New York City.
Guzman has pleaded not guilty to charges that his Sinaloa cartel laundered billions of dollars and oversaw a ruthless campaign of murders and kidnappings. If he's convicted, he'll face life in prison.
