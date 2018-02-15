London high-rise fire campaign holds '3 Billboards' protest

LONDON — Campaigners for victims of a deadly London high-rise fire have taken inspiration from an Academy Award-nominated film to press for more action by police.

Three mobile billboards were driven through the city on Thursday on behalf of the Justice 4 Grenfell campaign. The group was set up after fire ravaged the Grenfell Tower apartment block in June, killing 71 people.

The signs read: "71 dead. And still no arrests? How Come?"

In "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," a mother played by Frances McDormand uses large signs to berate police for failing to catch her daughter's killer.

Justice 4 Grenfell says it hopes the billboards will "keep this tragedy in the national conscience."