Man, 22, sentenced in 2016 slaying of Detroit officer

DETROIT — A 22-year-old man charged in the 2016 shooting death of a Detroit police officer has been sentenced to 40 to 75 years in prison.

Marquise Cromer told a judge Thursday that he was hearing voices and thought God was speaking to him when Sgt. Kenneth Steil was shot in September 2016.

Cromer pleaded no contest — guilty but mentally ill last month to second-degree murder and other charges. e also pleaded no contest — guilty but mentally ill to assault with intent to murder, carjacking and firearms violations.