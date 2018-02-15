Man charged with setting up meth lab in casino hotel room
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — A man has been charged with setting up a methamphetamine lab in an Atlantic City, New Jersey, casino hotel room that caught fire, causing four floors to be evacuated.
Wednesday's fire at the Tropicana casino injured two people: the man who rented the room and later was arrested and a hotel employee who entered the room after the fire was detected. Their conditions were not available Thursday.
Police charged Michael Pillar, of Whiting, with maintaining a drug production facility, possession of methamphetamine and criminal mischief. It's unclear if Pillar has hired a lawyer.
Damage from the fire was contained to the room on the 44th floor of the casino's west tower where the fire occurred.
A hazardous-materials team dismantled the lab.
