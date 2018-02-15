Man gets 76-year sentence for Chicago officer's 2010 killing

CHICAGO — A man convicted of first-degree murder in the 2010 death of an off-duty Chicago police officer has been sentenced to 76 years in prison.

Bernard Williams was found guilty last year in the death of Officer David Blake. Prosecutors said the then-18-year-old Williams killed the officer and raided a gun safe at his house. Blake was dating Williams' sister at the time.

No physical evidence linked Williams to the killing of the 45-year-old Blake and the weapon wasn't recovered. But several of Williams' friends testified that he tried to recruit them to help with the slaying and robbery and then confessed to them after the killing.