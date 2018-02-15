Markets Right Now: Tech leads stock gains in midday trade

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Technology companies are leading stocks higher at midday, putting the market on track for its fifth gain in a row.

A dip in the late morning Thursday briefly put indexes into the red, but stocks were higher again at lunchtime.

Apple and Cisco were among the big winners in tech, while industrial companies including Boeing also rose. Energy companies continued to struggle.

The recent gains have erased part of the steep losses the market suffered in early February.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 11 points, or 0.4 per cent , to 2,710.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 103 points, or 0.4 per cent , to 24,994. The Nasdaq climbed 53 points, or 0.7 per cent , to 7,196.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.89 per cent .

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street after several U.S. companies reported solid results.

Cisco Systems, one of the 30 stocks in the Dow Jones industrial average, added 4.6 per cent early Thursday after releasing earnings that were much higher than investors were expecting.

TripAdvisor soared 11 per cent after reporting a narrower loss than analysts expected.

The gains put the market on track for its fifth consecutive gain. Stocks are still well below the record highs they set three weeks ago.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 16 points, or 0.6 per cent , to 2,715.

The Dow rose 208 points, or 0.8 per cent , to 25,098. The Nasdaq climbed 43 points, or 0.6 per cent , to 7,189.