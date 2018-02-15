Markets Right Now: Tech leads stock gains in midday trade
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
11:45 a.m.
Technology companies are leading stocks higher at midday, putting the market on track for its fifth gain in a row.
A dip in the late morning Thursday briefly put indexes into the red, but stocks were higher again at lunchtime.
Apple and Cisco were among the big winners in tech, while industrial companies including Boeing also rose. Energy companies continued to struggle.
The recent gains have erased part of the steep losses the market suffered in early February.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 11 points, or 0.4
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 103 points, or 0.4
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.89
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street after several U.S. companies reported solid results.
Cisco Systems, one of the 30 stocks in the Dow Jones industrial average, added 4.6
TripAdvisor soared 11
The gains put the market on track for its fifth consecutive gain. Stocks are still well below the record highs they set three weeks ago.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 16 points, or 0.6
The Dow rose 208 points, or 0.8
The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 2.91
