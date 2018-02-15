Merkel to host Turkish PM amid protests by opposition groups

BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is meeting with Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim in Berlin.

The two countries are taking small steps toward restoring friendlier relations after more than a year of tension.

Hopes are high in Berlin that Thursday's visit by Yildirim will bring movement in the high-profile case of a prominent German-Turkish journalist, Deniz Yucel, who has been imprisoned in Turkey for a year on terror-related charges.

Yildirim said earlier this week on German ARD Television that, "I hope that he will be released soon. I think there will be a development shortly."

Yucel's case is certain to be part of the talks Merkel and Yildirim will hold at the Chancellery.