Mexican police destroy 1,190 acres of opium poppies
MEXICO CITY — Mexican federal police say they have found and destroyed about 1,190 acres (482 hectares) of opium poppies in raids in the Pacific coast state of Guerrero.
The federal police said Wednesday the poppies were found planted in 47 plots in the mountain township of Leonardo Bravo.
The plots were estimated to contain about 27 million of the plants that produce the raw material for heroin.
The plots were spotted from helicopters, and ground forces were dispatched to pull up the plants.
Most heroin produced in Mexico is smuggled into the United States, which is in the throes of an opioid crisis.
