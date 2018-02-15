Museum discusses plans for South Carolina Confederate flag
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The board overseeing the museum where the final Confederate Flag that flew at South Carolina's Statehouse is supposed to be displayed is taking another crack at exhibit plans.
Officials at the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum are presenting a new plan Thursday.
Lawmakers have not discussed any previous plans, including a nearly $4 million proposal that would have included screens projecting names of Confederate dead.
Instead, the board is likely to ask for a few hundred thousand dollars to
Legislators voted to bring down the flag after nine black members at Charleston church were killed. The gunman was seen in photos with a rebel flag.
Information from: The State, http://www.thestate.com
