Nepal prime minister resigns, paving way for new government

KATHMANDU, Nepal — Nepal's prime minister resigned Thursday after his party lost parliamentary elections, paving the way for a new government.

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba made the announcement a day after the results of the November and December elections were finalized.

"I have successfully completed the task of conducting all levels of elections," Deuba said in his announcement.

During his eight months in office, elections were held for the national parliament and the assemblies of newly formed provinces.

Deuba's Nepali Congress party lost to an alliance of two major communist parties, which are expected to take over when the new parliament is seated. The leader of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist Leninist), Khadga Prasad Oli, is expected to become the next prime minister.

Deuba first became prime minister in 1995 and ruled for two years. His second term was cut short by then King Gyanedra, who sacked him, calling him incompetent. During his third time as prime minister, Deuba was again removed by Gyanedra after he seized absolute power.