No bond for man charged with Chicago police officer's death

CHICAGO — A judge has denied bond for a man with a long criminal history who is charged in the fatal shooting of a Chicago police commander.

A Cook County courtroom was filled with police officers at 44-year-old Shomari Legghette's hearing Thursday, including Superintendent Eddie Johnson. Legghette wore sweatpants and a Chicago Bears shirt along with shackles around his wrist and ankles. Legghette is charged with first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of narcotics in the death of Cmdr. Paul Bauer.