North Carolina sheriff cancels re-election firearms raffle
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff has
Local media outlets report Mecklenburg County Sheriff Irwin Carmichael had scheduled the event for Saturday. A tweet featured a picture of 15 handguns and long guns, including three semi-automatic assault-style rifles. Raffle tickets were $50 each or three for $100.
In a statement on Thursday, Carmichael said in light of what happened and out of respect for families affected by the shooting, Saturday's gun raffle has been
Carmichael told WSOC-TV in Charlotte last year that such raffles are effective fundraisers.
