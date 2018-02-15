Oklahoma sheriff, 3 others charged in death of inmate
ENID, Okla. — An Oklahoma sheriff and three others face manslaughter charges in the 2016 death of an inmate who authorities say spent more than two days in a restraint chair without food or water.
The Enid News and Eagle reports that Garfield County Sheriff Jerry Niles; his daughter-in-law, then-jail administrator Jennifer Shay Niles; and jailers John Robert Markus and Shawn Caleb Galusha were charged Wednesday with first-degree manslaughter.
They're accused in the death of Anthony Dewayne Huff. He died in June 2016, four days after being arrested on a complaint of public intoxication.
They originally faced a lesser charge of second-degree manslaughter, but prosecutors dismissed those cases in December and said they planned to file new charges.
Sheriff Niles also faces
Information from: Enid News & Eagle, http://www.enidnews.com
