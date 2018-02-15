Poles abroad asked to report "anti-Polish" statements

WARSAW, Poland — Poland's senate leader has appealed to Poles living abroad to report to the authorities any statements deemed "anti-Polish" or hurt "Poland's good name."

The letter posted on the Senate's website is part of a wider campaign by Poland's nationalist government, which says it is defending Poland's good name against historical untruth. It is linked to a controversial new law that penalizes blaming Poland for World War II crimes committed by Nazi Germany.

Israel says that law could whitewash the role some Poles played in the Holocaust.