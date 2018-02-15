News / World

Poles abroad asked to report "anti-Polish" statements

FILE- This June 25, 2015 file picture shows Brzezinka or Birkenau nazi death camp near Oswieciem, Poland, when young visitors with Israeli flags walk on railway tracks on the grounds of the former German Nazi death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau. The office of Polish President Andrzej Duda said the leader will on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018 announce his decision on whether to sign legislation penalizing certain statements about the Holocaust. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, file)

WARSAW, Poland — Poland's senate leader has appealed to Poles living abroad to report to the authorities any statements deemed "anti-Polish" or hurt "Poland's good name."

The letter posted on the Senate's website is part of a wider campaign by Poland's nationalist government, which says it is defending Poland's good name against historical untruth. It is linked to a controversial new law that penalizes blaming Poland for World War II crimes committed by Nazi Germany.

Israel says that law could whitewash the role some Poles played in the Holocaust.

In his letter sent to Polish organizations in the world, Senate Speaker Stanislaw Karczewski appealed to their members to "document" anti-Polish sentiment and to report them to Polish diplomatic missions.

