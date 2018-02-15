Poles abroad asked to report "anti-Polish" statements
WARSAW, Poland — Poland's senate leader has appealed to Poles living abroad to report to the authorities any statements deemed "anti-Polish" or hurt "Poland's good name."
The letter posted on the Senate's
Israel says that law could whitewash the role some Poles played in the Holocaust.
In his letter sent to Polish organizations in the world, Senate Speaker Stanislaw Karczewski appealed to their members to "document" anti-Polish sentiment and to report them to Polish diplomatic missions.
