Police: Another victim linked to suspect killed on highway
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Authorities say they've connected another fatal shooting to a gunman who ended a two-day crime spree by killing his girlfriend before he was fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy on an interstate.
Boca Raton police said in a statement Thursday that ballistic evidence links 22-year-old Hugo Selva to the Feb. 7 shooting death of 29-year-old Edvin Milkevic, who was found dead in his car. Authorities say Selva shot his 26-year-old girlfriend, Nicole Novak, in a shopping
Selva's and Novak's Facebook pages show they had a daughter last year. Police haven't said how Selva knew the other victims.
