Police: Driver shoots armed man involved in attack

FRIDLEY, Minn. — Police in Minnesota say a motorist shot and wounded a man who had pulled a knife on another driver following a multi-vehicle crash.

The events unfolded Wednesday afternoon along Highway 65 in the Minneapolis suburb of Fridley. Police say the man with the knife was involved in the crash and was trying to assault another driver. Another motorist who wasn't involved in the accident stopped to intervene and shot the man several times before police arrived.