Police: Man crashed while high on PCP, blamed dead passenger
A
A
Share via Email
STAMFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut man has been accused of crashing his car while high on PCP and falsely claiming it was being driven by his passenger, who died in the wreck.
The Stamford Advocate reports Bridgeport resident Donell Alston told investigators he was sleeping as the car careened off a road in Westport on Dec. 21, 2016.
Alston says Lisa Brown was driving at the time. Brown was partially thrown from the vehicle as it hit a culvert and flipped over.
State police say DNA evidence indicates Alston was in the driver's seat. They say text messages show Brown asking him for a ride.
Alston was arraigned last week on charges including manslaughter and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia woman found not guilty for docking puppy tails due to 'loophole:' SPCA
-
Shaw president says voluntary departure of 3,300 employees is a 'good outcome'
-
Police investigate suspicious Halifax incident where man yelled at boy to get in his car
-
'No consensus:' N.S. education minister says principals a key issue in fight with teachers' union