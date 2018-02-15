Police start new training after racial profiling complaint
WALPOLE, Mass. — A Massachusetts town's police department is implementing anti-bias training because of a racial profiling complaint filed by a black man who was pulled over and frisked on his way to his mother's house.
The Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights and Economic Justice said Thursday that the Walpole Police Department has agreed to introduce new training in response to the complaint filed by John-Paul Wahnon.
Wahnon says he was followed by police after leaving a shopping
Walpole Police Chief John Carmichael apologized to Wahnon in a statement and said the issues raised by his complaint will make Walpole "a better police department."
The Lawyers' Committee says the town will also pay unspecific damages to Wahnon.
