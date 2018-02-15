Remains of Oklahoma soldier missing from Korean War return
A
A
Share via Email
OKLAHOMA CITY — The remains of a U.S. soldier have been returned to his home state of Oklahoma nearly 70 years after he was taken prisoner during the Korean War.
Army Sgt. 1st Class Alfred Bensinger Jr.'s remains arrived Wednesday in Oklahoma City.
The Department of
Bensinger's son, Gary Clayton, says he is "blown away" that his father was found.
Funeral services are scheduled Friday at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, Oklahoma, about 75 miles (120
The DPAA says Bensinger was captured Nov. 30, 1950, and returning American prisoners of war reported that he died at a POW camp in January 1951.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia woman found not guilty for docking puppy tails due to 'loophole:' SPCA
-
Shaw president says voluntary departure of 3,300 employees is a 'good outcome'
-
Police investigate suspicious Halifax incident where man yelled at boy to get in his car
-
'No consensus:' N.S. education minister says principals a key issue in fight with teachers' union