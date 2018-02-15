Report: A record 30M people visited Caribbean despite storms
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A record 30 million people visited the Caribbean last year, despite two devastating hurricanes that hit a region still struggling to recover, regional tourism officials said Thursday.
Visitors spent a record total of $37 billion, up nearly 3
It is the eighth consecutive year of growth for the Caribbean, although some islands including St. Lucia and Bermuda saw double-digit increases while others reported a nearly 20
The Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association reported that huge numbers of hotels remain closed on islands directly blasted by the storms.
Only 40
Officials said the British Virgin Islands has at least five resorts reopening later this year, while a marina and yacht club are expected to reopen next year. At least 85
Some 40
In the Dutch Caribbean territory of St. Maarten, which was hit by Hurricane Irma, some 36 hotels remain closed and only 64
Hugh Riley, secretary general of the Caribbean Tourism Organization, noted that the sector employs 14
Officials said last year brought another milestone — a record 27 million cruise ship passengers — and they estimate that overall visits and cruise arrivals will increase by up to 3
