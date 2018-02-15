Restaurateur admits using 4 Thai nationals for cheap labour
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon man originally from Thailand has admitted bringing four Thai nationals into the United States to provide cheap
Paul Jumroon pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges of forced
Prosecutors say Jumroon, of Depoe Bay, used threats of deportation, control over identification documents and other methods to force the victims to work about 80 hours a week for minimal pay.
He agreed Wednesday to pay the victims a combined $131,391.95 for their unpaid
Jumroon is scheduled to be sentenced May 24. He faces up to 20 years in prison.
