Russia blocks opposition leader Navalny's website
MOSCOW — Russia's communications providers have blocked access to the
The agency, Roskomnadzor, demanded that Navalny remove a video alleging that Deputy Prime Minister Sergei Prikhodko received lavish hospitality from billionaire Oleg Deripaska. Navalny refused to obey a court order threatening to shut down his web resources and appealed it.
His
Navalny wanted to run against President Vladimir Putin in Russia's March 18 presidential race, but was barred because of a fraud conviction in a case that many see as politically motivated.
