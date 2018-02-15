Russian officer, militant, die in shootout in Caucasus

MOSCOW — Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee says a special forces officer has been killed in a shootout with a militant that also left the fighter dead.

The clash occurred Thursday in a rural area of Dagestan, a republic in the Russian Caucasus where insurgent violence is frequent.

The committee said in a statement that the militant was cornered by law-enforcement officers and opened fire after being ordered to lay down his arms. The statement did not say what branch of service the dead officer was from.