South Dakota bid to ban gender identity teaching shelved
A
A
Share via Email
PIERRE, S.D. — A South Dakota lawmaker is dropping a plan that would have made the state the first to ban public schools from teaching about gender identity in elementary and middle schools.
Republican Sen. Phil Jensen rewrote his bill Thursday to drop any mention of transgender issues. A Senate panel killed the reshaped bill, which dealt with allowing standardized tests to be administered in paper or computerized form.
Jensen says he rewrote the legislation after realizing there were issues he hadn't thought of with his original idea.
He declined to offer more detail.
Critics say the original push targeted transgender students in the same way some states limit positively portraying homosexuality in the classroom.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
CRA executes Panama Papers search warrants in West Vancouver, Calgary and Toronto
-
'No consensus:' N.S. education minister says principals a key issue in fight with teachers' union
-
Police investigate suspicious Halifax incident where man yelled at boy to get in his car
-
A colourful season: Neptune Theatre to be first in Canada to perform The Color Purple musical