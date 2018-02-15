The Latest: 2 released after NSA campus confrontation

FORT MEADE, Md. — The Latest on an investigation into a vehicle that tried to enter the National Security Agency campus at Fort Meade (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

An FBI spokesman says two of three people who were in an SUV that was stopped and fired upon when it tried to enter the National Security Agency campus without authorization have been released.

Dave Fitz, the spokesman, also said Thursday that NSA police turned over the other person to the Howard County Sheriff's Office because he was wanted for being behind on behind on child support payments.

Fitz says the FBI investigation is ongoing. He says the FBI continues to believe the event Wednesday morning was an isolated incident with no connection to terrorism.

He says FBI investigators have cleared the scene and returned to the Baltimore field office.

___

1:20 a.m.

The FBI is trying to determine why a black SUV carrying three men tried to enter a top-secret intelligence site at Fort Meade though officials say they don't believe terrorism was involved.

The unauthorized vehicle's approach to the National Security Agency campus prompted shots to be fired Wednesday morning at the vehicle. The driver was hospitalized, though NSA and FBI officials say they don't believe any injuries were caused by the bullets. Two other occupants were taken into custody.