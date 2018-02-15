The Latest: Braund withdraws as Alaska Senate nominee

JUNEAU, Alaska — The Latest on the fight over an open Alaska Senate seat (all times local):

1:05 p.m.

Gov. Bill Walker's pick to fill an open Alaska Senate seat has withdrawn from consideration.

In an email to Walker, Thomas Braund cited personal reasons for his decision. He says he has a friend with needs and he is her provider.

This follows a statement from Walker chief of staff Scott Kendall, who said Walker did not endorse Braund or the other two candidates sent to him for consideration by Republicans.

Braund's nomination was condemned by Senate Minority Leader Berta Gardner over incendiary comments he made about abortion. State GOP chairman Tuckerman Babcock says he was shocked by the pick.

Walker now has a third opportunity to fill the seat. His initial pick of Randall Kowalke was rejected by Senate Republicans because Kowalke wasn't on the Republicans' list of finalists.

___

12:40 p.m.

A top aide to Gov. Bill Walker says Republicans "have the nominee they demanded" in Thomas Braund.

Walker chief of staff Scott Kendall says Walker doesn't endorse Braund or the other two candidates sent to him for consideration by Republicans. Kendall says questions about Braund's fitness should go to the GOP.

Braund's nomination was condemned by Senate Minority Leader Berta Gardner over incendiary comments he has made about abortion. State GOP chairman Tuckerman Babcock says he was shocked by the pick.

Walker on Wednesday appointed Braund to replace Wasilla Republican Mike Dunleavy in the Senate after Senate Republicans rejected his first pick, Randall Kowalke.

Kowalke applied for the seat but wasn't among the three finalists advanced by Republicans in that district.

Republicans chided Walker for straying from the list in picking Kowalke.

___

11:30 a.m.

The chairman of the Alaska Republican party says he is "shocked" that Gov. Bill Walker chose Thomas Braund for a vacant Alaska Senate seat.

Walker appointed Braund to replace Wasilla Republican Mike Dunleavy, who resigned. Walker picked Braund after Senate Republicans rejected his initial pick, Randall Kowalke.

Kowalke applied for the seat but wasn't among the finalists sent to Walker for consideration by Republicans in that district. The finalists were Braund, Rep. George Rauscher and Todd Smoldon.

State GOP Chairman Tuckerman Babcock had chided Walker for straying from the list in picking Kowalke.