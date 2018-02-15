The Latest: DA urges reforms after police-shooting acquittal
NEW YORK — The Latest on the acquittal of a police officer in the 2016 shooting death of a mentally ill woman (all times local):
12:30 p.m.
A New York City prosecutor, expressing disappointment over the acquittal of a police officer in the 2016 shooting death of a mentally ill woman, says the case illustrates a need for "serious reforms" in the handling of emotionally disturbed people.
Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark issued a statement after Sgt. Hugh Barry was found not guilty on Thursday of murder, manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in the death of Deborah Danner.
Danner, who had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, was brandishing a bat when the eight-year veteran shot her.
The October 2016 shooting earlier drew rebukes from New York Police Commissioner James O'Neill and Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio, who said "something went horribly wrong here."
10:17 a.m.
A judge has acquitted a police officer in the 2016 shooting death of a mentally ill woman in her Bronx apartment.
WCBS says Sgt. Hugh Barry was found not guilty on Thursday of murder, manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.
Deborah Danner, who had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, was brandishing a bat when the eight-year veteran shot her.
Officers had been called to Danner's home several times before.
Her shooting sparked protests and a rebuke from Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio.
Barry testified he pleaded with the 66-year-old woman to drop the bat, but she stepped toward him and swung at him.
Prosecutors said Barry failed to follow his training and didn't listen to Danner.
