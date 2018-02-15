The Latest: Donor identifies mystery southern Minnesota bell
A
A
Share via Email
ST. PETER, Minn. — The Latest on a mystery bell in southern Minnesota (all times local):
6:20 p.m.
The mystery of a large bell in southern Minnesota apparently has been solved.
A rural St. Peter man who anonymously donated a large school bell to a history
Scholl came forward after reading a story about the bell in The Free Press . He informed Traverse des Sioux Treaty Site staff the 200-pound bell once hung atop an elementary school on the north side of St. Peter. The school was torn down in the early 1960s.
Some had believed the bell hung at the St. Peter's Arts and Heritage Center until a tornado destroyed the building in 1998.
Sandell searched until he came across old St. Peter school records from 1886 including an order for a bell for a new elementary school.
___
11:10 a.m.
History experts in southern Minnesota are investigating the possibility that a large bell anonymously left at a historic site in the state a few years ago is the same one that once hung in St. Peter's history
The Mankato Free Press reports that the 132-year-old brass object was left at the Traverse des Sioux Treaty Site. Some believe the bell hung at the St. Peter's Arts and Heritage Center until a tornado destroyed the building in 1998.
Eileen Holz is
Officials are waiting for more proof before confirming the piece is the missing bell.
___
Information from: The Free Press, http://www.mankatofreepress.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Blogger faces off against politically-connected businessman in Vancouver court
-
Halifax police seeking owner of cash found in Value Village donated item
-
Nova Scotia woman found not guilty for docking puppy tails due to 'loophole:' SPCA
-
Shaw president says voluntary departure of 3,300 employees is a 'good outcome'